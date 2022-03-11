Skip to main content
Report: Shock & Confusion Among Potential Chelsea Investors Following Roman Abramovich Sanctioning

There is shock from potential investors in Chelsea and confusion about what happens next as the UK government sanctioned Roman Abramovich on Thursday.

The Russian listed his Club for sale on March 2, but now this has been thrown into doubt after the government annonced his sanctioning, freezing his UK assets including Chelsea.

This has led to confusion and shock amongst potential bidders for Chelsea, according to Alistair Magowan.

imago0048174197h

Chelsea have been granted a 'special license' to operate as normal in footballing terms.

The special license takes effect from March 10 2022 and expires on May 31 2022. HM Treasury may vary, revoke or suspend this license at any time and the details have been revealed.

The Club are further restricted and can no longer offer new contracts to players or engage in transfer activity as well as being unable to sell merchandise.

However, as per journalist Magowan, there is shock and confusion regarding the government announcement.

imago1010338757h

Taking to Twitter, he revealed: "Roman Abramovich sanctions have not dented interest in buying Chelsea. There is shock from investors about news & confusion about what happens next. Also confusion about a potential sale being allowed by UK government if no proceeds go to RA. That was already felt to be the case."

It was reported that Chelsea can still be sold if Abramovich is willing to allow the government to take over the sale process.

This would mean that the Russian would not receive any fee for the club, and instead the government would decide where the money goes.

Two interested parties have reportedly not been deterred from bidding for the club despite the sanctions.

Abramovich wanted in the region of between £3-4 billion to sell Chelsea, with it unclear as to what the valuation would be if the government are in control of a sale.

It remains to be seen as to what will happen following the sanctions but investors will be keen to learn more about the process of selling  or buying the Club now.

