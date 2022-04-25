Report: Shortlisted Chelsea Bidders Asked by Raine Group to Guarantee Club Ownership Until 2032

Shortlisted bidders for Chelsea Football Club have been asked by Raine Group to guarantee their ownership of the club until 2032, according to reports.

A takeover of the west London side is expected to be completed within the next few weeks after they were put up for sale by current owner Roman Abramovich at the beginning of March.

Todd Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca are all leading the shortlisted bids for the reigning World and European Champions.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Sky News, they have been asked to ensure that they 'will not sell a controlling stake' until the year 2032 should they be successful.

Such a move would only apply to the parties who have the control in their respective consortiums, and they can raise money through additional shares.

As well as this the guarantee demanded by Raine Group will also be included in the contract of the sale, therefore meaning it is 'legally enforceable'.

Other reports have suggested that a preferred bidder is still set to be chosen by the end of the month, despite speculation that an extra stage of the process would be added in order to reduce the final list to two bids.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

This comes after reports last week said that Pagliuca's bid would be eliminated from the takeover race.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel revealed after their 1-0 win against West Ham on Sunday that he believes it would be 'ideal' for the takeover to be completed as soon as possible.

He said: "It would be ideal but you cannot pull grass and it grows faster. We wish for it but we have to deal with the reality and the reality is that at the moment, sanctions are still in place and the situation is not clear for next season.

"So we try for the last weeks to focus on what we can influence and this will be the next match."

