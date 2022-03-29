Shortlisted Chelsea Bidders Set to Fly to London for Talks With Board & Thomas Tuchel

The four shortlisted bidders for Chelsea are expected to hold face-to-face talks in London with club executives, according to reports.

Raine Group, the American merchant bank overseeing the sale of the club, confirmed the whittled down list which saw the Todd Boehly and Sir Martin Broughton consortiums, as well as the bids from the Ricketts family and Stephen Pagliuca.

They will now be given until April 11 to review the Blues' accounts, as well as finalise their proposals and bids to lodge to Raine.

Once the bids are in, a preferred bidder will be chosen and taken to the Government by April 18 for approval, ahead of the Premier League Owners and Directors' Test.

IMAGO / PA Images

All bidders have been told to keep their public briefings to a minimum with Raine and Chelsea wanting to ensure all details of conversations are kept private.

But all four shortlisted parties are set to head to Stamford Bridge in the coming days and weeks to speak with club representatives.

As per James Robson of the Standard, the four candidates are expected in the capital to hold talks with the board.

They would include chairman Bruce Buck, director Marina Granovskaia, chief executive Guy Lawrence.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Thomas Tuchel could also be spoken to by the shortlisted bidders as they scope out the club before final bids are made to Raine.

The Ricketts family have already been in the capital to hold talks with supporters' groups and other concerned parties.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube