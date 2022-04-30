Skip to main content

Report: Sir Jim Ratcliffe Has Not Met Chelsea Fan Groups Despite London Stay

Britain's richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe has not yet had the chance to meet with any Chelsea fan groups ahead of his last minute bid for the club despite being in London at the moment, according to reports.

Owner of chemicals company INEOS, Ratcliffe has a reported net worth of $15.2 billion, according to Forbes.

The 69-year-old tabled a staggering last minute bid of £4 billion for the west London club on the same day as the Raine Group announced their preferred bidder to take over.

As per the Athletic, the British billionaire is understood to have been in London this week, but has not yet found time to speak to any Blues fan groups during his stay.

Ratcliffe is a huge sports fan, having bought cycling's Team Sky and rebranding them Team INEOS. He also owns Ligue 1 side Nice.

The Athletic go on to report that Ratcliffe, who has been a season ticket-holder at Stamford Bridge in his years as a football fan, grew up a Manchester United fan.

The INEOS owner's bid came on the same day that LA Dodgers shareholder Todd Boehly was announced as the Raine Group's preferred bidder to take over Chelsea.

“We put an offer in (on Friday) morning,” Ratcliffe said, as quoted by the Athletic. “We are the only British bid. Our motives are simply to try and create a very fine club in London.

"We have no profit motive because we make our money in other ways.”

