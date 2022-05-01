Skip to main content

Report: Sir Jim Ratcliffe Must Raise Chelsea Offer for Roman Abramovich to Consider Negotiations

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will have to raise his offer to buy Chelsea is he wishes to convince owner Roman Abramovich to entertain negotiations with the British billionaire after Todd Boehly was named as the preferred bidder by Raine Group.

Boehly's party will now enter exclusive negotiations with Abramovich and Chelsea and have a week to finalise a deal for the club and if unsuccessful, Ratcliffe could be considered.

However, as per Sky News, Ratcliffe must table a 'substantially higher offer' to persuade Abramovich to enter negotiations.

imago0043570705h

“We put an offer in (on Friday) morning,” Ratcliffe said on his £4.25 billion bid, as quoted by the Athletic. “We are the only British bid. Our motives are simply to try and create a very fine club in London.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We have no profit motive because we make our money in other ways.”

imago1011305893h

It has since been revealed that Boehly's consortium offered more than the £4.25 billion offered by Ratcliffe and Ineos, meaning that the British billionaire would have to increase his bid if he wishes to convince the Chelsea hierarchy to listen to his offer.

With the Premier League 'advanced' in their scrutiny of the Boehly consortium under its Owners And Directors Test, it appears that Ratcliffe will fall short with his late bid unless he can find a way to convince Abramovich and co to take his offer more serious than a deal Boehly struck after months of planning and meeting with fan groups and those involved in the bid.

imago1011705551h
