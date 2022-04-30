Skip to main content

Report: Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Bid to Take Over Chelsea Has Received 'Serious Consideration'

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's last minute bid worth £4.25 billion to take over Chelsea has, according to reports, received 'serious consideration'.

The 69-year-old INEOS owner placed a bid for the club on Friday, the same day as Raine Group, the American merchant bank in charge of the sale, announced Todd Boehly as their preferred bidder.

Ratcliffe announced his bid to take over the club, having met with Blues chairman Bruce Buck the day before.

“We put an offer in (on Friday) morning,” Ratcliffe said, as quoted by the Athletic. “We are the only British bid. Our motives are simply to try and create a very fine club in London. We have no profit motive because we make our money in other ways.”

As per the Independent, Ratcliffe's bid to take over the European champions is understood to have received 'serious consideration', despite Boehly being announced as the preferred bidder.

This will mark Ratcliffe's second attempt to buy the west London club after being close to a takeover back in 2019 when he deemed Roman Abramovich's asking price of £2.5 billion as too much money.

Now, however, the tides have changed, and on Friday morning Britain's richest man tabled a £4.25 billion bid for the club, having avoided the two-long process that Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca's bids had all taken part in.

Ratcliffe, as the current owner of Coupe de France finalists Nice, is not out of the running for the club just yet, despite Boehly's advantage as preferred bidder.

