Report: Sir Martin Broughton to Keep Status Quo at Chelsea if Successful in Bid

Sir Martin Broughton's consortium will 'keep the status quo' if they are successful with their bid for Chelsea, according to reports.

Sir Broughton's bid is one of three final proposals submitted to Raine Group as the merchant bank and Chelsea are set to name one preferred bidder to take over from Roman Abramovich.

As per Matt Law, it has now been revealed that Marina Granovskaia and Bruce Buck could remain at Chelsea as the Broughton group’s initial plan would be to keep much of the status quo in place.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The journalist suggests that this plan means that they would look to retain both director Granovskaia and chairman Buck at least in the short-term.

Recent reports have said that the pair are 'deeply aware' of the responsibility on their shoulders to select the next owner of Chelsea.

Current owner Abramovich took over the club in 2003 and has since been largely responsible for the club's transformation into one of the best clubs in world football and wants the next owners to build on his success, including redeveloping Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Raine are yet to name their preferred bidder as over the weekend, more information was given to bank after they went back to all three parties asking questions and seeking greater detail on some of their business plans and forecasts.

Thomas Tuchel had no update to give on Tuesday afternoon when asked about the ownership situation as he said: "From me, absolutely not. I am sorry.”



