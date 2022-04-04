The consortiums led by Sir Martin Broughton and Todd Boehly are exploring knocking down Stamford Bridge stand-by-stand to ensure the club doesn't have to temporarily locate, should their bid for Chelsea be successful.

Raine and Chelsea have confirmed the final shortlist of four ahead of the April 11 deadline for final bids and proposals to be made. Boehly and Broughton's consortiums were successful for the next stage along with the Ricketts family and Stephen Pagliuca's bid.

As plans are made public over what the bidders hope to do if their bid is successful, the plans for Stamford Bridge from two of the parties have now been confirmed, as reported by the Telegraph.

After the Ricketts family confirmed in their eight-point pledge to 'explore every option to redevelop Stamford Bridge and do everything in our power to keep playing in this historic stadium', the Boehly and Broughton consortiums have now shown their stadium card.

Both plan to look into redeveloping the stadium without having to knock the entire ground away and risking having to leave west London for four or five years.

They have talked about rebuilding Stamford Bridge stand by stand, just like Liverpool have been, and are doing with Anfield.

The new owners would seek the backing of the Chelsea Pitch Owners, and it's claimed that Boehly's consortium would be open to writing off the outstanding £8 million that is currently owed.

Talks will be held this week with Chelsea executives ahead of next Monday's deadline. Head coach Thomas Tuchel admitted it would be better if he was not involved in such discussions.

He admitted: "This club is close to perfect, at least for me. I don’t know exactly now what I would present. I would speak from my heart and speak from my experience and speak openly and honestly

"Maybe it will be not so much different from what you hear from me now because I am actually very happy and very impressed with the level of support and of organisation and the mentality here in the club, and in the club I mean here at Cobham, of course, because this is where we are on a daily basis.

"So I’m not sure if they need to hear this from me and if they will talk to me. I’m not even sure if I’m so keen to be a huge part in this process. Once the decision is made maybe we will know their ideas and then try to adjust and get known to each other but it’s not the time I think.

"I think right now it’s not my role to step up and convince anybody and have preferences. Simply I’m not here for this and I’m happy that I’m not involved in this. If my opinion is needed, it is needed when we adjust our expectations and when the decision is made and then we get known to the new owners and get an idea how the new structure is, and if there is a new structure."

