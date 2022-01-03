Report: Some Chelsea Players Believe Romelu Lukaku's 'Looking for Move Away' After Blues Outburst

Some Chelsea players believe Romelu Lukaku could be looking for a transfer away less than five months after joining the club following his latest comments, according to reports.

The 28-year-old caused fury among Thomas Tuchel and the Chelsea hierarchy after holding an interview with Sky Sport Italia without their knowledge.

It consisted of the Belgium international expressing his unhappiness with his situation at Chelsea, leaving Tuchel perplexed, and ultimately he was dropped from the squad which drew to Liverpool on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

"He is our player and will stay our player," said Tuchel on Sunday. "We will always protect our players and when we take certain decisions, first we have to evaluate the situation and not listen to the media or the pressure. But we want to understand what he said and why he said it. This is the meeting tomorrow (Monday).

"From there, we will take the decision and if the decision is he is good to go on Wednesday, this is the decision. If it's not, it's not. I can't tell you right now because we need to talk and understand the situation better. From there we go.

"Once the situation is clear, there's no doubt he will stay our player and we will also protect our player."

Lukaku admitted he would've '100 per cent' stayed at Inter Milan in the summer had they made a new contract offer prior to his £97.5 million return to Chelsea.

Talks will be held on Monday at Cobham with Tuchel over the comments to understand what, and why certain statements were made.

Tuchel discussed with several senior players over how to handle the matter, who were in full support of the Chelsea head coach, however it's claimed by the Athletic that some players believe Lukaku's comments were a ploy to try to leave the club.

As per the report, it stated: 'Some of the players feel that Lukaku is looking for a move', while another source said: “I was speaking to one of the players and asked him if anyone was sticking up for Lukaku. He said no. None of them can believe he’s done it.”

