Report: South Africa Emerging as Strong Contender to Host Club World Cup

October 2, 2021
Report: South Africa Emerging as Strong Contender to Host Chelsea At Club World Cup

South Africa is emerging as a strong contender to replace Japan as hosts of this season's Club World Cup tournament, according to reports.

The country previously hosted the World Cup back in 2010, a tournament that Spain went on to win.

Ever since they hosted back in 2010, the country has remained a keen favourite under the eyes of FIFA, thanks to the atmosphere that the competition generated.

As per ESPN, FIFA has yet to announce where or when the competition will be held after the Japanese Football Association's (JFA) decision to step down as hosts of the tournament.

The tournament was originally scheduled to take place in December, but may now be postponed until next February at the earliest.

Sources have stated that the three countries keen to host the tournament are South Africa, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, with the former emerging as the strong contender thanks to their hosting of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA are keen on the prospect of taking the Club World Cup to a new venue, hence South Africa would fit the bill.

Qatar have held the previous two Club World Cups, and they are the location for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

UAE, on the other hand, have held the competition on four separate occasions, making South Africa the nation of the three not to have hosted before.

So far, the only two confirmed participants in the Club World Cup are Champions League winners Chelsea and Oceania representative Auckland City, with the South American participants narrowed down to either Flamengo or Palmeiras.

