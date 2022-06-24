Skip to main content
Report: Spain Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga Speaks out About His Chelsea Future

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has spoken out about his future at the club amid rumours that the Spain international will depart the club this summer. 

Kepa, 27, signed for Chelsea in 2018 for a fee of £72 million which was a world record fee at the time for a goalkeeper. 

Kepa stud

Since signing, the Spaniard has come under critisism and fallen down the pecking in terms of the goalkeeping ranks, following the signing of Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. 

Following the signing of Mendy, Kepa has been limited to game time and primarily been played in the cup competitions. 

Kepa made 15 apperances last season and made headlines when he came of the bench for the penalty shoot-out in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool where he missed the decisive penalty in the shoot-out to deny Chelsea victory. 

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Due to his lack of game time and turbulent Chelsea career, Kepa has been linked to a summer move away, speaking on his future the Spain international had this to say: 

"Right now I am a Chelsea player, but I want to play more. For the good performances I've had, the feeling is that I want more."

Following that he stated, "I'm at Chelsea and I want to succeed here. And if I can't, we would look at different things. At the end of the day, I'm at a very big club. I will talk to the coach and we will decide". 

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Since signing in 2018, Kepa has made 124 apperances for Chelsea and played a vital role in helping Chelsea to win many trophies, including the Europa League in 2019 in which he played every game in the competition and saved two penalties in the semi-final penalty shoot-out against Eintracht Frankfurt. 

The Spaniard has been linked to a return to old club Athletic Bilbao as well as to fellow Premier League clubs. 

