Report: Stamford Bridge To Miss Out on UEFA Euro 2028 Spot

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea are set to join big venues such as Liverpool's Anfield on the omitted list.

A delayed UEFA Euro 2020 means there is another one right around the corner three years after Italy's triumph over England in the final at Wembley Stadium. 

Germany are equipped to host all of Europe across ten different venues in just as many cities in the summer of 2024, and will mark the first time that the competition is held in parts of the former East Germany .  

The bid process for the 2024 edition began all the way back in 2017, with the winners beating out Turkey by September the following year, and have been preparing for the tournament ever since. 

Italy at Euro 2020

Italy lifting the Euro 2020 trophy. 

Now with such a long bidding process, the offers have already began flying in from nations around the continent, and last year's runners-up England, are one of the heavy favourites for 2028. 

Every country a part of the United Kingdom including Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as the Republic of Ireland, would play a role in the hosting of the tournament succeeding Germany's. 

A report from The Times has outlined, however, that the list of stadium contenders has already been reduced down to ten, following the omittance of Anfield and Stamford Bridge; the reason for both being that the pitches are too small.  

Allianz Arena

Allianz Arena - Stadium for Germany 2024. 

The UK will have to beat the failures of 2024, Turkey, in order to secure the post with a final decision set to be confirmed by next September.  

