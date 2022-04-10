Report: Stephen Pagliuca Did Not Approach Chelsea Pitch Owners Following Takeover Bid

Stephen Pagliuca, one of the four bidding parties to take over Chelsea Football Club, has not approached the Chelsea Pitch Owners (CPO) following his bid for the club, according to reports.

The other three bidders, Todd Boehly, Tom Ricketts and Sir Martin Broughton have all been in and around London, making pledges to fans and the CPO as they each attempt to secure the winning bid.

IMAGO / PA Images

As the news of a new club owner approaches, each party is looking to put themselves in the best position possible in the eyes of the fans.

As reported by the MailOnline, part owner of NBA side, the Boston Celtics, Stephen Pagliuca, has not approached the Chelsea Pitch Owners, who are a very influential part of the club.

The CPO own the freehold to Stamford Bridge, as well as a crucial veto on any proposal to move grounds.

Chelsea's grounds have held an important role in the takeover process, with many parties in the bidding process offering their plans to re-design Stamford Bridge with it seen as obsolete.

Stephen Pagliuca, part owner of the Boston Celtics IMAGO / Icon SMI

With a capacity of around 40,000, the new stadium was opened for the first time in 2001, but plans have been in development for a number of years now to re-build the stadium to allow for a capacity of between 55,000-60,000.

Sir Martin Broughton, another of the four final bidders, has given a number of guarantees to the CPO in an attempt to bolster his bid.

Todd Boehly and the Ricketts family, on the other hand, are both expected to offer Blues fans a 'golden share' in their final bids, meaning supporters will be able to make decisions on changes to the club's name, badge and crest, as well as the colour of their home kit.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube