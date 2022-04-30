Report: Stephen Pagliuca's Chelsea Takeover Bid 'Lacked Clear Roadmap'

American businessman Stephen Pagliuca's bid to take over Chelsea 'lacked a clear roadmap', according to reports.

The 67-year-old is the co-owner of NBA side the Boston Celtics and also Serie A's Atalanta.

His plans to take over Chelsea however were received as unfinished and lacking in direction.

As such, he was eliminated from the running for the club this week as Todd Boehly was named the Raine Group's preferred bidder.

As reported by CBS' Ben Jacobs, Pagliuca's bid to renovate Stamford Bridge 'lacked a clear roadmap', which was one of the reasons his bid was denied.

Jacobs goes on to report that there was no written confirmation on how he planned to scale back his involvement in Atalanta.

The other party that failed to meet Raine Group's expectations was Sir Martin Broughton's consortium. The former Liverpool chairman had brought in Sir Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams to back their bid in the hope of convincing the fans that their bid was the best.

Jacobs reports that Broughton's bid, which required partial funding via loans, was not well received by Raine, as they saw it become a 'popularity contest'.

Unannounced on the day that Boehly was named the preferred bidder, Britain's richest man, Sir Jim Ratcliffe submitted a last-minute £4.25 billion bid to take over the club.

Although Boehly has the advantage as it stands, there is nothing to stop Blues owner Roman Abramovich from striking a deal with a party of his choosing.

