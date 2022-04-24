Report: Steve Pagliuca's Bid to Take Over Chelsea Expected to Be Eliminated This Week

American businessman and Boston Celtics owner Steve Paliuca's bid to take over Chelsea is expected to be eliminated this week, according to reports.

The bidder was a little late to join the party in the proceedings to become the new Chelsea owner, bidding later than his competition Todd Boehly and Sir Martin Broughton.

With the sale having taken nearly two months to go through and still ongoing, it seems as though we are slowly getting closer to finding out who will take over from Roman Abramovich.

As per Daily Mail, Pagliuca's bid to buy Chelsea Football Club is expected to be eliminated from proceedings this week as he isn't offering anything new.

American merchant bank in charge of the sale, Raine Group, are reportedly planning on cutting down the shortlist to two preferred bidders this week, and Pagliuca is not expected to make the cut.

His competition as it stands is fellow American Todd Boehly and British businessman Sir Martin Broughton.

The Daily Mail goes on to report that Broughton appears to be doing everything right, receiving backing from Josh Harris and David Blitzer, as well as collaborating with Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams.

Broughton will undoubtedly also be in the knowledge that most Blues fans would prefer the club to be passed on to British owners, especially a life-long Chelsea fan - as Broughton is.

Boehly, on the other hand, has recently brought in former chancellor George Osborne.

However, considering current chancellor Rishi Sunak has a huge role to play in choosing who will take over the club, it seems bizarre to bring in Osborne.

