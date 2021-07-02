Report: Emma Hayes’ Stunning Contract Terms Revealed

The details of the Chelsea boss' new contract have been released.

Chelsea Women's manager Emma Hayes has penned a new Chelsea which includes a unique terms, according to reports.

The Chelsea boss signed an extention and has won 10 major trophies at the Blues including four FA Women's Super League titles, two Women's FA Cups, two Continental League Cups, the FA WSL Spring Series and the Women's FA Community Shield.

The details of her contract are yet to come out but, as per Tom Garry of the Telegraph, an end date hasn't been announced as 'there isn't one'.

Garry goes on to report that neither party felt the need to set a length on the contract as the manager will stay on a long-term basis. Their commitment to eachother is 'absolute'.

This news is supported by the the Daily Mail. It is believed there as there is no fixed duration and either party can end the contract if they give six months notice.

Hayes' contract has no set length Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

What has been said about the deal?

Speaking on the Chelsea website, Hayes said: "Everyone knows what this club means to me. The work we've done together over the last nine years has been hugely rewarding, full of growth of the women's game, accompanied with winning, which is one of the club's key values.

"I really look forward to keep building on the successes we've already achieved and I'm delighted to have extended further. It's been a year and a half without fans, so I can't wait to welcome them back to our home and share with them the wonderful team we've built together."

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: "We are delighted Emma has committed to stay at Chelsea. History speaks for itself, and we are really proud of what she has achieved in the past nine years, not just at the club, but also for the growth of the women's game.

"It is phenomenal and a real credit to Emma for her continued passion, hard work and dedication to the sport.

"We have no doubt there's more exciting times to come and look forward to watching her take Chelsea Women to even greater heights in the years to come."

