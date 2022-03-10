Report: Swiss-American Consortium Backed By Todd Boehly & Hansjorg Wyss Want to 'Push Ahead' to Buy Chelsea Despite Roman Abramovich Sanctions

The Swiss-American consortium baced by billionaires Todd Boehy and Hansjorg Wyss still want to push ahead and buy Chelsea Football Club, it seems, despite Roman Abramovich being sanctioned by the United Kingdom government.

The Russian listed the Club for sale on March 2 and there has been much interest ever since.

However, the UK government named Abramovich on their list of sanctions, barring a sale of Chelsea.

The club have been given a special licence to continue with football related activities but the sale effectively bars the sale of the club following Roman Abramovich’s sanctioning.

As per Nicola Imfeld, Wyss and Boehly remain interested in purchasing Chelsea from Abramovich even though he has been sanctioned.

It was earlier reported that Chelsea can still be sold if Abramovich is willing to allow the government to take over the sale process.

Chelsea were banned from selling tickets for matches, with only season ticket holders able to attend matches until the end of the season.

Furthermore, the Club can no longer offer new contracts to players or engage in transfer activity as well as being unable to sell merchandise.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds but with '20 credible parties' interested in the Club, it is unclear as to who will still hold interest after the sanctioning.



It was reported that Abramovich was 'unsure' regarding Wyss and Boehly as his successors at Chelsea but now the sale could be down to the UK government, and not Abramovich.

Boehly, part owner in the LA Dodgers, and Wyss, a Swiss billionaire, submitted their bid for the Club previously but now they must wait and see as to what happens regarding the Russian's sanctioning.

Abramovich wanted in the region of between £3-4 billion, but Boehly and Wyss' offer is well below that.

However, the Chelsea owner will not receive a fee if the government take control of the sale of the Club.

