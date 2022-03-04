Skip to main content
Report: Swiss-American Consortium Offer to Buy Chelsea to be 'Much Lower' Than £4BN Abramovich Asking Price

The offer from a Swiss-American consotrium to buy Chelsea will be 'much lower' than Roman Abramovich's asking price of £4 billion, according to reports.

The Russian confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

After his statement on Wednesday evening, parties interested in buying the Club have started to become public.

imago1010295044h

This includes a Swiss-American consortium led by Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and US billionaire Todd Boehly, confirming their intention to buy the club.

However, as per Nicola Imfeld, the desired price of £4 billion from Abramovich is a 'utopia' and the offer from the consortium will be 'much lower'.

He continues to state that they are preparing an offer over the weekend and believe that current Chelsea owner Abramovich is aware that time is running against him to sell the club.

Read More

It has been reported that several bids have already been made of around £3 billion, lower than Abramovich's valuation.

imago1010295048h

A deadline of March 15 has been set for prospective buyers, with the Club still accepting bids as further bids are expected to be made. 

Abramovich's incredibly successful 19 year will come to an end sooner rather than later, it is now just a matter of when not if.

It comes after Russia's invasion of Ukraine leaving the Chelsea owner under pressure to sell the Stamford Bridge club.

Upon the sale, Abramovich confirmed he will donate all 'net proceeds' to the victims of the war in Ukraine, setting up his own charitable foundation.

