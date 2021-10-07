Report: The Condition Chelsea Must Meet for Kepa Arrizabalaga's Move to Lazio Revealed Amid Loan Interest

Chelsea must meet one condition in order to grant Kepa Arrizabalaga his move to Serie A side Lazio, according to reports in Italy.

The Spaniard has been linked with a move to Italy, and would be keen to work with former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri again.

As per Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness, Chelsea 'would need to continue to pay at least half of his wages'.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The Spaniard earns over £150,000 a week at Stamford Bridge and is currently operating as the back-up to Edouard Mendy.

Kepa was demoted to number two after performances left former boss Frank Lampard unconvinced. Thomas Tuchel has given the Spaniard a clean slate and chances since his January appointment, but Edouard Mendy remains the preferred choice.

Therefore, he could look for a move. However, the club would need to find a club willing to meet the keeper's wage demands or heavily subsidise the package.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

It is unlikely that a move will happen, as it is reported that Chelsea would rather offload the goalkeeper on a permanent transfer rather than send him on loan in January.

The goalkeeper will get his chance to impress as Mendy jets off to the African Cup of Nations with Senegal in January, so is even less likely to move.

