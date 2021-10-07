    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: The Condition Chelsea Must Meet for Kepa Arrizabalaga's Move to Lazio Revealed Amid Loan Interest

    Wages.
    Author:

    Chelsea must meet one condition in order to grant Kepa Arrizabalaga his move to Serie A side Lazio, according to reports in Italy.

    The Spaniard has been linked with a move to Italy, and would be keen to work with former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri again.

    As per Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness, Chelsea 'would need to continue to pay at least half of his wages'.

    sipa_35197798

    The Spaniard earns over £150,000 a week at Stamford Bridge and is currently operating as the back-up to Edouard Mendy.

    Kepa was demoted to number two after performances left former boss Frank Lampard unconvinced. Thomas Tuchel has given the Spaniard a clean slate and chances since his January appointment, but Edouard Mendy remains the preferred choice.

    Therefore, he could look for a move. However, the club would need to find a club willing to meet the keeper's wage demands or heavily subsidise the package.

    sipa_35322675

    It is unlikely that a move will happen, as it is reported that Chelsea would rather offload the goalkeeper on a permanent transfer rather than send him on loan in January. 

    The goalkeeper will get his chance to impress as Mendy jets off to the African Cup of Nations with Senegal in January, so is even less likely to move.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35197798
    News

    Report: The Condition Chelsea Must Meet for Kepa Arrizabalaga's Move to Lazio Revealed Amid Loan Interest

    28 seconds ago
    sipa_35373068
    News

    Chelsea's Timo Werner Reveals Reason for Switching Agent & Rubbishes Bayern Munich Rumours

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35374378
    Features/Opinions

    Rating Chelsea's Start to 2021/22 Campaign: More to Come From Thomas Tuchel's Side

    45 minutes ago
    sipa_34757574
    Transfer News

    Former Bayern Munich CEO Rubbishes Antonio Rudiger Transfer Rumours Amid Chelsea Contract Talks

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35395434
    News

    'I Had to Lift Them' - Tammy Abraham Reveals His Role in Final Days as a Chelsea Player

    1 hour ago
    Kepa dive
    Transfer News

    Report: Kepa Arrizabalaga Keen to Work With Former Blue Maurizio Sarri at Lazio Amid Transfer Links

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35428857
    News

    'I Needed to Play Some Games' - Tammy Abraham Makes Honest Admission Regarding Chelsea Departure

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35397700
    Features/Opinions

    Player Profile: Chelsea-Linked Florian Wirtz

    2 hours ago