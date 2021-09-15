Report: Antonio Rudiger 'Happy to Stay' at Chelsea if One Condition is Met

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is out of contract next summer but could still extend his deal with the west London club if his contact demands are met.

The 28-year-old has attracted interest from several top European clubs including Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

As per Goal, Rudiger is happy to remain with Chelsea as long as his salary demands are met by the club.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

European clubs will be allowed to negotiate terms with the German in January ahead of a potential free transfer the following summer if Chelsea do not agree a new deal with Rudiger by the transfer window.

The 28-year-old elite defender believes that his next move will likely be the last 'big-money deal' of his career so is keen to ensure that he will recieve a huge financial package.

Rudiger has been on fine form since Thomas Tuchel took over as Chelsea boss earlier in the year and was shortlisted for UEFA Defender of the Year as Chelsea lifted the Champions League trophy back in May.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Christian Falk continues to report that the Blues will need to double Rudiger's salary for the defender to stay at the club and avoid losing him to their European rivals.

Chelsea were strongly linked with Sevilla defender Jules Kounde throughout the summer transfer window and lost Kurt Zouma to West Ham, leaving them a man light in defence.

Therefore, the Blues will be keen to snap up Rudiger's contract extension if the terms can be met by both parties.

