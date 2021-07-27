Report: Seven Players Set to Miss Out on Bournemouth Clash Revealed

Thomas Tuchel will be without certain stars, despite them training at the weekend.

It is 'unlikely' that Chelsea's N'Golo Kante, Kurt Zouma, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Antonio Rudiger and Mateo Kovacic will feature as the Blues face Bournemouth, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel's side are travelling down to the south coast to play the Championship side.

As per Adam Newson, the seven players and others who returned on Saturday will not feature.

The Blues face Bournemouth in their second match of pre-season at the Vitality Stadium, following a 6-1 win against Peterborough United.

Chelsea were set to play Drogheda United during a week-long training camp in Ireland but this was called off due to a COVID-19 scare.



The players mentioned all returned to Cobham on Saturday and have not trained enough to be considered for selection against Bournemouth.

Players who progressed further into Euro 2020 remain on holiday with Jorginho, Emerson Palmieri, Mason Mount, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen set to return at a later date.

Thiago Silva will also return soon, after flying back to London following a Copa America Final loss to Argentina.

Chelsea's Pre-Season Schedule

July 27 - Bournemouth (a) | Friendly

August 1 - Arsenal (a) | Friendly

August 4 - Spurs (h) | Friendly

August 11 - Villarreal (n) - UEFA Super Cup

August 14 - Crystal Palace (h) | Premier League

