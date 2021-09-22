September 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: The Reason Why Ross Barkley Remained a Chelsea Player Revealed Amid Burnley and West Bron Interest

Still a Blue.
Author:
Publish date:

The reason why Ross Barkley stayed at Chelsea this summer rather than moving to West Bromwich Albion or Burnley has been revealed by reports in England.

The 27-year-old had his number eight shirt ripped from him and handed to Mateo Kovacic in the summer as he was expected to leave, however he remains at the club and was handed the number 18.

As per Goal, West Brom and Burnley were reluctant to pay the wages required to bring Barkley in on loan.

sipa_34332477

The report states that clubs refused to pay even a 'small portion' of his £120,000 a week wages to bring him in after an underwhelming loan spell last season.

The Blues were not expecting Barkley to struggle for interest, however he remains at the club despite slight interest.

The midfielder could make his first appearance of the season as the Blues face Aston Villa, the club Barkley was on loan at last season, in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel previously revealed that the club looked to loan Barkley out in the transfer window as he said: "He tried to go on loan again, to find a club, but it is not easy.

"The situation out there, the financial impact from corona to clubs abroad and clubs also within the country is huge."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_34332502 (1)
News

Report: Why Ross Barkley Remained a Chelsea Player Revealed Amid Burnley and West Bron Interest

sipa_30011485 (1)
News

Report: Chelsea 'First in Line' to Trial Safe Standing as Ahead of Government Announcement

Rudiger 1
News

Report: Chelsea Handed Antonio Rudiger Contract Boost Amid Bayern Munich, Real Madrid & PSG Interest

sipa_35136196
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Several Selection Hints for Chelsea vs Aston Villa

sipa_34884242
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Identify Defensive Target Matthijs De Ligt as Player the Club 'Like Very Much'

sipa_34332481
Features/Opinions

Comment: Aston Villa Tie Golden Opportunity for Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek

sipa_34757574 (3)
Transfer News

Report: Bayern Munich Contact Antonio Rudiger's Agent Over Potential Free Transfer

pjimage (14)
News

Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise Upon Ruben Loftus-Cheek Ahead of Aston Villa Match