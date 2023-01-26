Report: Thiago Silva Close To Signing New Chelsea Contract

Amid the excitement of new signings, Chelsea are set for more good news as Thiago Silva moves closer to signing a new contract extension at Stamford Bridge.

The 38-year old, who joined Chelsea on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in 2020, has made 105 appearances for the Blues, winning a Champions League title and proving to the footballing world that he is still at the top of his game, eight months short of his 39th birthday.

Silva blocks a shot from Darwin Nunez during Chelsea's draw with Liverpool IMAGO / Colorsport

Silva has missed just two league matches this season, but has generated Man of the Match performances every time he has set foot on the pitch as he continues to demonstrate that he still has the ability to keep up with the speed of Premier League and Champions League matches.

90Min are reporting that Silva has agreed to sign a one-year extension that would keep him at SW6 until the summer of 2024, with him and his family settled in England's capital.

Silva has been a key part of Chelsea's mini-revival in form over the past fortnight, as he helped Chelsea to a big win over Crystal Palace two Sundays ago and also a 0-0 draw against fellow strugglers Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Silva has put himself in the running to be Chelsea's Player of the Season with world-class performances this campaign IMAGO / Focus Images

With no match for Chelsea until next Friday, Silva will hope he is sufficiently rested for the Blues' revenge match against Fulham in eight days' time, where a win could put them closer to the European places.

