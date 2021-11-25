Report: Thiago Silva Closing in On Chelsea Contract Extension

A deal is 'imminent' for Thiago Silva to extend his contract at Chelsea for a further year, according to reports.

The 37-year-old will have been at Chelsea for two years once he completes the 2021/22 season after joining from PSG on a free transfer in 2020.

Silva has exceeded expectation, playing in the form of his life, which was highlighted once again on Tuesday night against Juventus as he made a phenomenal goal line clearance to deny Alvaro Morata during the 4-0 win.

IMAGO / Action Plus

His deal is set to expire at the end of the season but the Brazilian is expected to remain at Stamford Bridge for another season.

UOL Esporte report that after 'first contacts' had started between Silva and Chelsea, an extension is now 'imminent'.

Chelsea have no panic over the future of the defender with Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta all also out of contract at the end of the season.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Silva wants to stay in English football after talks with those 'close to him'. Now Chelsea are ready to offer him a one-year extension to remain with the European champions.

One down, three to go for the Blues in terms of defensive deals. Chelsea's gain with Silva is PSG's loss.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube