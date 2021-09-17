September 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Thiago Silva Set to Leave Chelsea at the End of the Season

The defender could depart.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea's 36-year-old Brazilian defender Thiago Silva could leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires, according to reports.

The defender was impressive under Thomas Tuchel last season and earned himself a contract extension, however, has not featured regularly since returning from the Copa America this summer.

As per the Telegraph Sport, Chelsea 'may well' allow Silva to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season.

sipa_35001713

The experienced defender lifted his first Champions League trophy with the Blues last season, after signing on a free transfer from Paris Saint Germain the previous summer.

Since then, he jetted off on international duty and Andreas Christensen has kept him out of the side since the beginning of the season.

However, his boss Tuchel praised the Brazilian, who made his first appearance as a half-time substitute against Liverpool as Reece James was dismissed.

sipa_33154789

He said: "And it was absolutely necessary that it was possible he plays."

"He played for us one half in Liverpool and he trained hard, but he needs his games now and it was very important also that we could rest Andreas Christensen, who played three games with Denmark. Thiago was fantastic, he blocked many shots and it was a good performance from him."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33164424 (1)
News

Report: Thiago Silva Set to Leave Chelsea at the End of the Season Upon Contract Expiry

pjimage (38)
News

Revealed: How Thiago Silva Comforted Saul Niguez After Difficult Chelsea Debut

pjimage (37)
News

Saul Niguez Confident of Chelsea Mounting Title Charge in Premier League & Champions League

sipa_35009459
News

Jorginho: Romelu Lukaku Is 'Hungry' to Grow At Chelsea Following £97.5M Return

sipa_34769144
Match Coverage

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

sipa_32699017
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Premier League

sipa_35009448
Features/Opinions

Comment: Thomas Treb-el? Why Chelsea Should Set Their Sights On First-Ever Treble

Saúl Ñíguez's first training session at Chelsea - Soccer - O
News

Saul Niguez Names Impressive 'Dream' Starting XI of Player's He Has Played With Including a Chelsea Player and Two Former Blues