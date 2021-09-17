Report: Thiago Silva Set to Leave Chelsea at the End of the Season Upon Contract Expiry

Chelsea's 36-year-old Brazilian defender Thiago Silva could leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires, according to reports.

The defender was impressive under Thomas Tuchel last season and earned himself a contract extension, however, has not featured regularly since returning from the Copa America this summer.

As per the Telegraph Sport, Chelsea 'may well' allow Silva to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The experienced defender lifted his first Champions League trophy with the Blues last season, after signing on a free transfer from Paris Saint Germain the previous summer.

Since then, he jetted off on international duty and Andreas Christensen has kept him out of the side since the beginning of the season.

However, his boss Tuchel praised the Brazilian, who made his first appearance as a half-time substitute against Liverpool as Reece James was dismissed.

Photo by Ruben Albarran / PRESSINPHOTO

He said: "And it was absolutely necessary that it was possible he plays."

"He played for us one half in Liverpool and he trained hard, but he needs his games now and it was very important also that we could rest Andreas Christensen, who played three games with Denmark. Thiago was fantastic, he blocked many shots and it was a good performance from him."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube