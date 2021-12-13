Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Report: Thiago Silva Set to Sign Year-Long Contract Extension at Chelsea

Author:

Chelsea's 37-year-old defender Thiago Silva is set to sign a one year contract extension with the club, according to reports in Italy.

The former PSG and AC Milan defender has been impressive at Stamford Bridge this season, cementing his place in Thomas Tuchel's starting XI with a string of fantastic performances.

As per Angelo Mangiante, Silva is set to extend his stay at the club and enter his third season as a Chelsea player after securing an extension.

imago1008429534h

He wrote: "One more year for Thiago Silva. He will extend his contract with Chelsea till 2023. Great choice. Thiago Silva can play at the highest level up to 40 years, likes his friend Ibra (Zlatan Ibrahimovic)."

The defender arrived on a free transfer from PSG in the summer of 2020 under former Blues boss Frank Lampard and came into his own once Tuchel was appointed.

The Brazilian ended the season lifting the UEFA Champions League for the first time in his career as he earned a contract extension and spent a second year at Chelsea.

imago1008597947h

Silva's boss, Tuchel, has recently heaped praise on the defender after the pair worked together at PSG before Chelsea.

Tuchel said:"I think he is in a fantastic place of his career.

"I am very impressed that he did this step so late in his career and go to uncertainty and challenge himself so hard on this physical and mental level in the Premier League.

"It is very impressive how he's playing, how calm he is in winning balls and duels and in build up play. He gives us confidence and experience on the highest level. He's a fantastic player and fantastic person."

High praise from the German has hinted at a contract extension and reports have stated that this is already in place.

imago1008431997h
