Report: Thiago Silva to Miss Chelsea's Clashes vs Aston Villa & Zenit Due to Suspension

Thiago Silva will miss Chelsea's fixtures against Aston Villa and Zenit St Petersburg through suspension, according to reports.

The 36-year-old was refused travel to link up with the Brazil national team squad for the international break due to the quarantine protocols which would have to be imposed on his return - 10 days isolation.

However, for those who are denied access to join up with their country during the break, can be handed a five-day ban should their respective FA wish to do so, as per FIFA's rules.

PRESSINPHOTO

A decision was yet to be made as the set of domestic fixtures grew closer but the BBC now reports a decision has been decided and that the Brazil FA has asked FIFA to invoke the five-day suspension.

This will mean Silva will miss not one, but two matches coming up for the Blues. He will be absent for the Premier League clash against Aston Villa on Saturday, as well as the opening Champions League match against Zenit St Petersburg in west London on Tuesday.

Brazil's match against Argentina last weekend was thrown into chaos after health officials stormed the pitch just minutes into the match which saw the game suspended.

Despite not going to Brazil, both Chelsea and Silva have been punished and Tuchel, although the centre-back has only played 45 minutes this season, will be one defender short in his selection plans for Saturday's match.

What happens if Chelsea ignore instruction?

As per the Times: 'If the Premier League clubs choose to ignore the rules and select players deemed to be ineligible, then under Article 22 of Fifa’s disciplinary code they could forfeit the match 3-0.'

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube