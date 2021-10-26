Report: Thiago Silva Will Decide on Whether He Signs a New Chelsea Contract

The decison regarding Thiago Silva's future will be down to the Brazilian as Chelsea are happy to let him stay at the club, according to reports.

Silva is out of contract at the end of the season alongside Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta.

However, his contract situation appears simpler to sort out as the Athletic have reported that the decision will lie with the defender.

SIPA USA

The Athletic continue to report that 'the question might be' as to whether Silva and his family wish to continue living in London or seek a fresh challenge elsewhere. They state that he could return to Brazil, but this will not be decided until later on in the campaign.

Chelsea fans may begin to hope that Silva chooses to stay competing at the club as he has proven his worth since signing on a free transfer last summer.

It appears that his family are settled in London with his wife and kids frequently sporting Chelsea attire in the capital.

However, Chelsea have a strict contract policy with players over 30, chosing to only offer one year deals. Silva knows this as he signed a one year extension last sumer but could opt to leave for a more stable future.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube