Report: Thomas Tuchel Addresses Chelsea Exit For The First Time

A decision that left many Chelsea fans absolutely baffled was the sacking of Thomas Tuchel. After a Champions League win 18 months prior, and two cup finals last season under his tutelage, you would be forgiven for thinking he had a bit more in the bank.

Todd Boehly wanted to lay down a marker pretty early on, and he did at Tuchel's expense. The German was sacked, and in came Graham Potter, who was unbeaten as Chelsea manager until yesterday's 4-1 defeat to Brighton.

Tuchel has been speaking for the first time since the decision to sack him recently.

Thomas Tuchel has been speaking about his sacking from Chelsea. IMAGO / Grubisic

Speaking to Sports Web, Tuchel stated that he has not made a decision to return to management just yet, and needs a break after the sacking.

"I haven’t made a decision yet. It is now time for me to take a break. Some clubs have been calling my manager but we agreed that he would not call me here (India) for these past 18 days."

Thomas Tuchel was succesful at Chelsea during his time at the club. IMAGO / PA Images

Options are there for the German, but he is currently in India recharging his batteries before contemplating a return. Aston Villa may have been one of those clubs calling after sacking Steven Gerrard, as Tuchel was linked.

"I loved every day at Chelsea. It came to an end too early for me, but it was out of my hands. This is also what you sign up for."

Read More Chelsea Stories