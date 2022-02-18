Report: Chelsea Told What It Will Take to Keep Antonio Rudiger Amid Real Madrid & PSG Interest

Chelsea will need to make Antonio Rudiger the highest-paid defender in the Premier League if they are to keep him beyond the summer, according to reports.

Rudiger, 28, is out of contract this summer and despite talks, no deal has yet be struck between the defender and Chelsea.

An offer of around £200,000-a-week was made last month, however it fell short of Rudiger's £225,000-a-week demands.

Sky Sports claim that no new talks have taken place since, however Rudiger does want to stay at Chelsea after winning another piece of silverware last week in Abu Dhabi with the Club World Cup triumph.

IMAGO / Action Plus

But further to their report, Chelsea need to make Rudiger the highest-paid defender in the Premier League to keep hold of him amid interest from Real Madrid and PSG.

More talks are expected between the parties as both hope to come to an agreement, but it will fall down to Chelsea as to whether or not they are willing to meet the 28-year-old's demands.

What has Antonio Rudiger said over his future?

Rudiger spoke earlier this month of his happiness in the capital and insists Chelsea play a major role in deciding where his future lies.

"I feel great here, I have always said it. I think the way I play you can see that I’m happy here. But there are also other people who have to make decisions.

"Of course I want to win the Premier League. Does it keep getting better and better for me at Chelsea? Yes."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube