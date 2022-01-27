Report: Thomas Tuchel 'Confident' of Being Backed By Chelsea in Summer Window

Thomas Tuchel believes he will be backed by Chelsea when it comes to recruitment, according to reports.

Chelsea have made three signings since Tuchel arrived in January 2021. One permanent, one free transfer and a loan.

Breakdown of signings since Tuchel's appointment

Marcus Bettinelli - free transfer

Romelu Lukaku - £97.5 million from Inter Milan

Saul Niguez - season-long loan from Atletico Madrid

Chelsea did want to sign Jules Kounde last summer but failed to agree a fee with Sevilla, however remain interested and could make a renewed move this summer to land the France international.

Other targets have been shortlisted by the club, including Declan Rice, Aurelien Tchouameni and Wesley Fofana.

Chelsea haven't made a signing in January, as of yet, despite targeting a wing-back due to the injuries to Ben Chilwell and Reece James. But as James nears a return, a signing this month ahead of Monday's deadline is looking increasingly likely.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Despite this, Tuchel remains happy with his squad, who have been disrupted by injuries and Covid in recent weeks, that he has at his disposal.

“Of course we will try to improve but if you mean do we need other players, I think we just need our whole squad," admitted the 48-year-old earlier this month.

Ahead of the summer window, the Standard report Tuchel is confident he will be given a degree of control over recruitment.

Several contracts need to be sorted out by the club with Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen all, as it stands, set to leave the club on free transfers at the end of the seasons.

IMAGO / Bildbyran

Tuchel has earned the right for new signings to build and shape the squad to his liking.

As Chelsea's quest for trophies continues, and their hope of reclaiming the Premier League title for the first time since 2016-17, Tuchel will need Chelsea's backing.

