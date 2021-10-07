Report: Thomas Tuchel & Germany's Plan to Get Timo Werner Free-Scoring Again Revealed

Germany manager Hansi Flick and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel have been in contact regarding Timo Werner and how to help the striker, according to reports in Germany.

The forward struggled for goals in his first season at Chelsea but capped the campaign off by lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy.

As per BILD via iMiaSanMia, Tuchel and Flick are keen to get Werner back to his best form and have met to discuss how to help the forward.

Marcus Brandt/dpa/Sipa USA

The report continues to state that the coach spoke to the Chelsea striker for 'a long time in training explaining how to optimize his runs and positioning'.

It was claimed Werner would reassess his future in west London if he couldn't force his way into Tuchel's starting XI at Chelsea as he struggled for game time at the start of the season but has forced his way into Tuchel's plans at Chelsea recently.

Werner has been in fine form for the Blues recently, scoring the Blues' only goal in the Carabao Cup third round before bagging against Southampton in the Premier League, which saw them go onto win the match 3-1 at Stamford Bridge.

SIPA USA

Werner also had a disallowed goal, his 16th wiped out by VAR since his Chelsea arrival.

An improvement in performances has shown a lot of promise for Werner's future and he will no doubt play a key part for both Chelsea and Germany.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube