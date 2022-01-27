Report: Thomas Tuchel Has Been Undemanding When it Comes to Chelsea's Recruitment

Skip to main content
Report: Thomas Tuchel Has Been Undemanding in Transfer Requests at Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been said to be undemanding in his transfer requests at the club, according to reports.

The Blues' manager joined the west London side just over a year ago and won the Champions League four months into the job, as well as the Super Cup a few weeks later. 

Last summer was the first transfer window he was truly able to operate in since he joined, with Romelu Lukaku being the big name signing to come through the doors at Stamford Bridge. 

imago1009379984h (1)

According to The Evening Standard, the German boss has been undemanding in terms of the club's recruitment during his time there so far.

It is believed that he began talks with owner Roman Abramovich on how to improve the squad the morning after their European success in Porto in May.

Read More

They both agreed that they needed to sign a new world-class striker to help them achieve their goals; Erling Haaland was heavily linked with the Blues but Lukaku made his return to west London.

Despite Tuchel being reportedly happy with the squad he has at his disposal, he may need to demand more in the transfer market if Chelsea want to overtake the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

imago1009104493h

Throughout the January window, the Blues have been speculated to be keen on bringing in a new player for their left wing-back position.

First choice option Ben Chilwell will be on the sidelines for the rest of the season due to his ACL injury and Marcos Alonso is the club's only fit player for the role.

There have been attempts made to recall Emerson from his loan at Lyon, but they have been unsuccessful.

imago1009095433h (2)
