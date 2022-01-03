Report: Thomas Tuchel Has Full Support of Chelsea Squad Over Romelu Lukaku Handling

Thomas Tuchel has the full support of both the Chelsea hierarchy and squad over his handling of Romelu Lukaku over the last week, according to reports.

Lukaku came out and expressed his unhappiness at his current situation at Chelsea, which caught Tuchel by surprise after the Blues head coach felt he was happy.

The Chelsea hierarchy backed the German decisions to drop him for the match against Liverpool which they drew 2-2 on Sunday afternoon.

A meeting was scheduled for Monday between the pair to discuss the interview and the next steps forward, before Tuchel comes to a final decision.

Tuchel is claimed to have spoken to four Chelsea players for advice over their thoughts on the situation - Jorginho, Cesar Azpilicueta, N’Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger - who are all backing Tuchel.

As per the Athletic, a source told them: "I was speaking to one of the players and asked him if anyone was sticking up for Lukaku. He said no. None of them can believe he’s done it.”

Tuchel will make his decision in the early part of this week over what Lukaku's position in the side is and whether or not he will return to the matchday squad against Tottenham Hotspur for the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday night.

The Chelsea boss said: "He is our player and will stay our player. We will always protect our players and when we take certain decisions, first we have to evaluate the situation and not listen to the media or the pressure. But we want to understand what he said and why he said it. This is the meeting tomorrow.

"From there, we will take the decision and if the decision is he is good to go on Wednesday, this is the decision. If it's not, it's not. I can't tell you right now because we need to talk and understand the situation better. From there we go.

"Once the situation is clear, there's no doubt he will stay our player and we will also protect our player."

