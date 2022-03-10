Skip to main content
Report: Thomas Tuchel Has 'No Intentions' of Quitting Chelsea Amid Manchester United Interest

Thomas Tuchel will not quit Chelsea amid interest from Manchester United following recent news surrounding the state of ownership of the club, according to reports.

Blues owner Roman Abramovich announced a week ago that he would be selling the west London club and a bank in New York has been taking offers since then for the club.

This morning however, the UK government chose to sanction Abramovich due to his 'close ties' with Vladimir Putin, and thus sale of the European champions has since been halted.

imago1010485408h

Since news of the sanctions, news has emerged that Thomas Tuchel is a potential target for Manchester United who are assessing their management options for next season.

Their current manager Ralf Rangnick is just in the position until the end of the current season while the Reds search for a new manager.

As reported by the Telegraph, however, Tuchel has 'no intention of quitting Chelsea'.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The report claims that sources close to the German tactician insist he 'loves' working for the west London club.

Manchester United are reported to be searching for coaches that seem more realistic, including both Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino, who is expected to leave at the end of the season, and Ajax's Erik ten Hag.

imago1010379031h

Tuchel will undoubtedly face plenty of questions surrounding the immediate future of the club, given the recent news, following tonight's Premier League clash with Norwich City.

It is understood, according to the Telegraph, that Tuchel is less concerned at present about issues surrounding buying and selling players, and the financial implications of Ambramovich's sanctions, than he is about who will take over once the club is sold.

Sources believe that Tuchel's Chelsea future is only likely to be in doubt when he finds out more about who the new owners will be and how they want to run the club.

