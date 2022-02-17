Report: Thomas Tuchel 'Hugely Impressed' & 'Convinced' to Hand Conor Gallagher Chelsea Chance

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher will return to the club next seaosn after a successful loan spell at Crystal Palace, convincing Thomas Tuchel he can fight for a first-team spot, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has been impressive for the Eagles this season, featuring in 21 matches this season and scoring seven goals.

As per Standard Sport, Tuchel has been hugely impressed by Gallagher and is convinced that the player is ready to compete for a regular first-team spot at Chelsea next season.

The midfielder has become one of the most influential players in the league, impressing at Selhurst Park after a fairly uneventful spell at West Brom last season.

Chelsea have a competitive midfield, a factor in the decision to let Gallagher leave temporarily this season, and exits are expected as the club listen to offers for Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley.

Saul Niguez is expected to return to Atletico Madrid at the end of his loan, while the futures of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho may be decided with their contracts set to expire in 2023.

When asked about his future, Gallagher refused to answer whether he'd return to the club at the end of the season.

He said: "We know that Chelsea is one of the best teams in the world right now. It's a tough team to get into. But I'm not thinking about that right now."

It looks like Tuchel could have his man back if things continue to progress in the right way towards the end of the season.

