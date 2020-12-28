Report: Thomas Tuchel 'interested' in replacing Frank Lampard at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel would reportedly be interested in taking the Chelsea job if Frank Lampard were to be replaced at Stamford Bridge.

He is free to look for a new club after the German and Paris Saint-Germain came to an agreement over the termination of his deal in France, with him set to receive £5.4 million as Mauricio Pochettino closes in on becoming the new boss at the Parc Des Princes.

Lampard has been under heavy scrutiny in recent weeks with Chelsea losing three of their last four and all eyes are on the Blues' Premier League match against Aston Villa on Monday evening.

As per BILD, if the Blues lose to Dean Smith's side, Lampard 'would shake' and Tuchel is keen on working with the German trio of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Antonio Rudiger at Chelsea.

(Photo by ANDREW BOYERS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuchel isn't planning on being out of a job for a long period of time.

Chelsea are under pressure to deliver results following sub-par performances which has seen them fall to defeats against Everton, Wolves and Arsenal in their last four matches.

Lampard wants a response from his players and expects a reaction on Monday night ahead of a must-win game for the Blues.

"We are still close to the top end of the table and I feel there is a big improvement coming because of the youth in our team, and the freshness because of players who have come in, so I expect that but we have to work for it."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube