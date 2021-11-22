Report: Tuchel keen to keep Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen and Silva at Chelsea Beyond the Summer

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel wants to keep out of contract defenders Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva, according to reports.

The quartet will be able to discuss potential summer moves when the January transfer window opens with foreign sides.

However, as per Goal, Tuchel is keen to keep the four at Chelsea beyond their contract expiries this summer.

Rudiger, who scored against Leicester City, is looking the most likely to leave as he has strong suitors, most notably Real Madrid.

However, Rudiger has previously admitted that he is focused on the job in hand at Chelsea as he said: "For now I am only concentrating on what is happening right now. I owe that to the club, the coach and the team.

"I’m currently only focused on Chelsea. We’ll see what happens."

His Chelsea boss Tuchel has also admitted that he is 'hopeful' of a happy ending with Rudiger's situation at the club.

"For me, he is a big competitor and he is exactly the right spot. He is in the most competitive league and at a club where winning matters, so let’s be a bit patient and hopefully we have a happy end." he said.

Tuchel also confirmed that he is 'expecting good news' with Christensen's contract sitaution, as the defender wants to stay at the club despite contract talk breakdowns.

Azpilicueta and Silva's deals seem more simple to tie up as the defender's would be keen to stay at the club, however may only be offered one-year deals due to their age.

Chelsea will be keen to tie up the future of their defender's before January as top European clubs can swoop for their impressive players.

