Report: Tuchel keen to keep Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen and Silva at Chelsea Beyond the Summer

Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Thomas Tuchel 'Keen to Keep' Four Out-Of-Contract Chelsea Stars

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel wants to keep out of contract defenders Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva, according to reports.

The quartet will be able to discuss potential summer moves when the January transfer window opens with foreign sides.

However, as per Goal, Tuchel is keen to keep the four at Chelsea beyond their contract expiries this summer. 

imago1007432520h

Rudiger, who scored against Leicester City, is looking the most likely to leave as he has strong suitors, most notably Real Madrid.

However, Rudiger has previously admitted that he is focused on the job in hand at Chelsea as he said: "For now I am only concentrating on what is happening right now. I owe that to the club, the coach and the team.

"I’m currently only focused on Chelsea. We’ll see what happens."

Read More

His Chelsea boss Tuchel has also admitted that he is 'hopeful' of a happy ending with Rudiger's situation at the club.

"For me, he is a big competitor and he is exactly the right spot. He is in the most competitive league and at a club where winning matters, so let’s be a bit patient and hopefully we have a happy end." he said.

imago1006761237h

Tuchel also confirmed that he is 'expecting good news' with Christensen's contract sitaution, as the defender wants to stay at the club despite contract talk breakdowns.

Azpilicueta and Silva's deals seem more simple to tie up as the defender's would be keen to stay at the club, however may only be offered one-year deals due to their age.

Chelsea will be keen to tie up the future of their defender's before January as top European clubs can swoop for their impressive players.

More Chelsea Coverage

pjimage (2)
News

Report: Tuchel keen to keep Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen and Silva at Chelsea Beyond the Summer

45 seconds ago
imago1007585675h
News

Every Word Trevoh Chalobah Said Ahead of Chelsea's Champions League Clash vs Juventus

37 minutes ago
imago1007760661h
News

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Champions League Clash vs Juventus

54 minutes ago
imago1008121565h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Chelsea Team News to Face Juventus in Champions League

58 minutes ago
imago1007574441h
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Juventus | Champions League

1 hour ago
imago1007574117h
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Juventus: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

2 hours ago
imago1008128720h
News

Dean Smith: Chelsea Loanee Billy Gilmour 'Vital' to Norwich City Staying in Premier League

2 hours ago
imago0032638418h
News

Report: Roman Abramovich Could Attend Chelsea's Champions League Clash vs Juventus

3 hours ago