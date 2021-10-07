    • October 7, 2021
    Report: Thomas Tuchel Labels Ruben Loftus-Cheek as 'Special' & Reveals Shock at Lack of Chelsea Game Time

    Impressed by Ruben.
    Thomas Tuchel told Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek that he is a 'special' player after working with the 25-year-old for a few days.

    The midfielder has impressed this season and forced his way into Tuchel's plans, starting against Southampton in the most recent match.

    As per the Athletic, insiders at Chelsea have revealed what Tuchel said to Loftus-Cheek.

    The report states that an insider told the Athletic: "Ruben walked across and Tuchel said something along the lines of, ‘You are special. I cannot believe you haven’t played more for Chelsea’. It was a great thing for him to hear.”

    Loftus-Cheek's manager, Tuchel, has previously praised the player publicly as he stated that the midfielder deserved the minutes he has received this season.

    Tuchel said: "I was happy with Ruben, otherwise he could not have had the chance to come on. He played against Zenit and he played against Aston Villa, and now he played this 15 minutes. He could not be involved without deserving it."

    With the arrival of Saul Niguez on deadline day, it was unclear as to what the future held for the England international but after a string of impressive performances it is clear to see that the midfielder will play his part for his boyhood club this season.

    Comment: Ruben Loftus-Cheek Starting to Come Into His Own Under Thomas Tuchel

