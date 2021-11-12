Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    Report: Thomas Tuchel Learns Chelsea Transfer Budget Amid Kounde & Rice Links

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has learned how much he could be given in the transfer window, according to reports.

    Tuchel has instilled a winning mentality since his arrival at Stamford Bridge in January. He has taken the side to Champions League glory and an FA Cup final, while currently guiding his side to the top of the Premier League as things stand after 11 games.

    It has been a bright start to the campaign for the Blues as they lead the way ahead of Liverpool, West Ham and Manchester City. 

    imago1007586634h

    Reinforcements were brought in during the summer transfer window to bolster their title chances in the hope of dethroning Pep Guardiola's side. 

    Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez arrived while they missed out on Sevilla's Jules Kounde after not being able to agree a fee with the Spanish side in the final days of the window. 

    imago1007917197h

    Kounde is one of many names Chelsea have been linked with ahead of the January transfer window - Declan Rice of West Ham and AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni also of interest. 

    Now it has been revealed Chelsea's transfer limit in accordance with Financial Fair Play (FFP). As per the Mail, Tuchel could be allowed to spend up to £241 million. 

    imago1007663035h

    This could see the Blues back Tuchel once again in January with a transfer war chest but it remains to be seen if they have concrete targets for the winter market. 

    imago1007861251h (3)
