Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Thomas Tuchel 'Likes' Real Madrid's Casemiro Ahead of Potential Chelsea Transfer

Author:

Chelsea have 'positioned' themselves in a position to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid as Thomas Tuchel likes the midfielder, according to reports in Spain.

The Brazilian born defensive midfielder was part of the Madrid squad that fell to defeat in the semi-final of the Champions League to Chelsea last season.

As per El Nacional, Tuchel is asking for another midfielder and likes Casemiro.

imago1008536033h

This comes as the Blues face somewhat of a crisis in midfield with Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah all facing injuries in recent weeks.

There have been reports suggesting that Tuchel could look to recall Billy Gilmour from his loan move at Norwich City, with the Blues needing midfield back-up.

Read More

Casemiro has previously heaped praise on Chelsea midfielder and potential teammate Kante, also discussing Tuchel's system.

He said: "I like to remind you that (N'Golo) Kante – despite being an extraordinary player – has been playing for Chelsea in a different position, with more freedom to attack, and the first defensive midfielder is Jorginho."

imago1002374894h

The admission regarding Chelsea's system could hint that Casemiro has thought about himself playing in the side.

However, it would take a huge fee for the Blues to take Casemiro away from Madrid.

El Nacional continue to state that Tuchel has asked Roman Abramovich to sign the Brazilian as Saul Niguez will return to Atletico Madrid after a failed loan spell at the end of the season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008536060h
News

Report: Thomas Tuchel 'Likes' Real Madrid's Casemiro Ahead of Potential Chelsea Transfer

59 seconds ago
imago1008453092h (1)
News

'Nobody is Bigger Than the Club' - Thomas Tuchel's Honest Message to Antonio Rudiger

45 minutes ago
imago1008498403h
Transfer News

Report: Erling Haaland's Next Move Decided Amid Chelsea Transfer Links

1 hour ago
imago1008500880h
Transfer News

Report: Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt Offered to Chelsea in Potential Transfer

2 hours ago
imago1008532702h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Reece James' Position for Chelsea Against Leeds

3 hours ago
imago1008532702h
News

'We Need to be Ready' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals What is Required From Chelsea Against Leeds United

3 hours ago
imago1008531390h
News

Chalobah, Chilwell, Kante, Kovacic, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek: The Latest Chelsea Team News to Face Leeds United

4 hours ago
imago1005387356h
News

'An Unbelievable Spirit' - Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise on Chelsea's Kepa

11 hours ago