Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Thomas Tuchel Prefers Kai Havertz to Romelu Lukaku Upfront for Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel feels that his Chelsea team functions better with Kai Havertz leading the line instead of club record signing Romelu Lukaku, according to reports.

The Belgian was dropped in favour of Havertz leading the line against LOSC Lille, with the Blues coming out 2-0 winners.

As per Mail Sport, Tuchel prefers Havertz to Lukaku upfront as the Chelsea team functions better with the German leading the line.

imago1007326734h

"Today, we went for three other players with Kai in great shape, very confident and giving a lot of work rate in high intensive metres for the team," Tuchel said following Chelsea's victory on Tuesday night.

"Every game is different. The focus today was on intensity and a high-speed game. It was about hard work against the ball, off the ball and have intensive teamwork. Romelu struggled in the last few games a little bit to deliver that. 

Read More

"That's what I meant when I felt him a bit tired both mentally and physically. Since the Liverpool game, he started every match and there were some extra times as well. Yes, it is like this."

imago1007424402h

Chelsea face Liverpool on Sunday in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, with Tuchel having a huge decision to make regarding who leads his line.

The Blues looked sharp, with strong link-up play upfront with Havertz dropping deep to get involved and having Christian Pulisic running off him.

However, Lukaku could return to the line-up as he has already netted in the Club World Cup final this season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007424402h
News

Revealed: Why Thomas Tuchel Prefers Kai Havertz to Romelu Lukaku Upfront for Chelsea

By Nick Emms
just now
imago1009991014h
News

Report: Romelu Lukaku Won't Make 'Snap Decision' Over Chelsea Future Despite LOSC Lille Exclusion

By Nick Emms
45 minutes ago
imago1010052726h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Show Interest in Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry

By Nick Emms
1 hour ago
imago1007028497h
News

Report: Chelsea Squad Surprised at Thomas Tuchel Selection Decision Since Champions League Final

By Nick Emms
12 hours ago
imago1009991014h
News

Report: Romelu Lukaku Believed He Was Fit & Wanted to Start for Chelsea vs LOSC Lille

By Nick Emms
13 hours ago
imago0047246855h
News

'We're Done' - Frank Lampard's Message to Jody Morris Before Chelsea Dismissal

By Nick Emms
13 hours ago
imago1010077947h
News

Report: Chelsea Could Wear Club World Cup Winners Badge in FA Cup

By Nick Emms
14 hours ago
imago1010005013h
News

Revealed: When Chelsea Will Next Wear Gold Club World Cup Badge After Premier League Decision

By Nick Emms
14 hours ago