Revealed: Why Thomas Tuchel Prefers Kai Havertz to Romelu Lukaku Upfront for Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel feels that his Chelsea team functions better with Kai Havertz leading the line instead of club record signing Romelu Lukaku, according to reports.

The Belgian was dropped in favour of Havertz leading the line against LOSC Lille, with the Blues coming out 2-0 winners.

As per Mail Sport, Tuchel prefers Havertz to Lukaku upfront as the Chelsea team functions better with the German leading the line.

IMAGO / PA Images

"Today, we went for three other players with Kai in great shape, very confident and giving a lot of work rate in high intensive metres for the team," Tuchel said following Chelsea's victory on Tuesday night.

"Every game is different. The focus today was on intensity and a high-speed game. It was about hard work against the ball, off the ball and have intensive teamwork. Romelu struggled in the last few games a little bit to deliver that.

"That's what I meant when I felt him a bit tired both mentally and physically. Since the Liverpool game, he started every match and there were some extra times as well. Yes, it is like this."

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea face Liverpool on Sunday in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, with Tuchel having a huge decision to make regarding who leads his line.

The Blues looked sharp, with strong link-up play upfront with Havertz dropping deep to get involved and having Christian Pulisic running off him.

However, Lukaku could return to the line-up as he has already netted in the Club World Cup final this season.

