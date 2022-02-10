Skip to main content
Report: Thomas Tuchel & Roman Abramovich Expected to Be at Chelsea's Club World Cup Final

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and head coach Thomas Tuchel are both expected to be in attendance at the Club World Cup final against Palmeiras on Saturday.

Tuchel is not in Abu Dhabi as it currently stands, having tested positive for Covid last Saturday.

However, as per Goal, Tuchel is  expected to be in attendance for the final alongside Abramovich.

imago1009092727h

The article states: "Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is likely to be at the Club World Cup final. Thomas Tuchel is also expected to be in attendance, as long as he secures a negative test before Saturday."

The head coach tested positive before for Covid-19 before Chelsea faced Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round.

This comes after he was named in the Club World Cup squad despite his Covid test.

Read More

Speaking to the media after their 1-0 win against Al Hilal on Wednesday night, Low provided an update on Tuchel and his current situation.

imago1008858324h

"We hope Thomas can travel as soon as possible. As i said before he'll follow government rules.

"He's in isolation now and doing a covid PCR test every day. Once he tests negative it opens the possibility to travel. Every day we wait for it. We wish he can come to enjoy the final."

It was recently revealed that Chelsea will do their best to 'make every possible accommodation' to get their manager to the Club World Cup as they look to win the trophy for the first time.

This will be a boost to Kai Havertz, who admitted Chelsea are missing their boss.

Abramovich will also be in attendance, looking to see Chelsea win the one trophy he has not witnessed them lift in in the club's history.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1002914910h
