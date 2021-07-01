Kylian Mbappe Set For Call With Thomas Tuchel Following France's Euro 2020 Exit

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsEuro 2020SI.COM
Search

Report: Thomas Tuchel Set for Call With Kylian Mbappe

The Frenchman will congratulate his former boss on Chelsea success.
Author:
Publish date:

Paris Saint-Germain and France star Kylian Mbappe is set to call his former boss Thomas Tuchel to congratulate him on Chelsea's Champions League success.

Tuchel left PSG in December and took over from Frank Lampard at Chelsea only back in January, and managed to guide the Blues to European glory on May 29 in Porto against Manchester City. 

The Blues defied the odds to lift the Champions League under Tuchel, beating Atletico Madrid, Porto, Real Madrid and Manchester City on the way to lifting the trophy.

Tuchel's former player Mbappe admitted that he will call his old boss, who he has a 'really good' relationship with now that France have crashed out of Euro 2020.

Tuchel's Chelsea side lifted the Champions League last season

Tuchel's Chelsea side lifted the Champions League last season

Speaking to Sport Bild after Chelsea's Champions League win, Mbappe said: "After the Euros, I'm going to call him because I have a really good relationship with him."

"He’s fantastic tactically. He knows exactly how opponents will behave and can predict matches very accurately.

"And it must also be taken into account – he is still a very young coach. He can become one of the best coaches of the future.

"He proved it with his victory in the Champions League."

Tuchel managed Mbappe at PSG.

Tuchel managed Mbappe at PSG.

With France being knocked out of the Euro's at the hands of Switzerland, who defied the odds to claim a penalty shootout victory, Mbappe is set to call Tuchel.

It was the 22-year-old's decisive penalty miss that cost France their place in the quarter-finals but a call with his former boss could give him the reassurance and confidence needed to get over the setback.

Kylian Mbappe was gifted a Chelsea shirt following a trial at the club when he was 14 years old

Kylian Mbappe was gifted a Chelsea shirt following a trial at the club when he was 14 years old

Mbappe has history with Chelsea, reportedly being 'turned down' by the club at a young age after playing for the academy team in a friendly against Charlton Athletic.

High praise from the world-class youngster will get Chelsea fans excited no doubt, and it has been rumoured that Mbappe was a boyhood Chelsea fan due to his admiration for Didier Drogba.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_31829464
News

Kylian Mbappe Set For Call With Thomas Tuchel Following France's Euro 2020 Exit

sipa_17982019
News

Ricardo Carvalho on John Terry Chelsea Partnership

pjimage (4)
Transfer News

Report: Loftus-Cheek, Abraham & Barkley Set to Leave Chelsea

sipa_32633771 (1)
Transfer News

Report: Declan Rice to Chelsea Latest / Tuchel's Stance, West Ham's Valuation & Rice's Position on Move

sipa_33350792
Transfer News

Report: Haaland to Chelsea Latest / No Contact Between Chelsea And Haaland Yet

sipa_33936113
Transfer News

How Much Declan Rice Thinks West Ham Should Sell Him For Amid Chelsea Interest

sipa_33507728
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Star Rejects New Contract Offer, Wants to Leave This Summer

sipa_31750512
Transfer News

Bakayoko's Agent Hands Chelsea Ultimatum Ahead of Milan Move