Report: Thomas Tuchel to Be Given Reassurance Over Chelsea Future & Backing By Todd Boehly

Prospective Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is expected to reassure Thomas Tuchel that he will receive the support and backing of his consortium once the takeover is complete.

Boehly's group are set to succeed Roman Abramovich as Chelsea owners, having been put forward by the club for Premier League & Government approval.

As per the Telegraph, Boehly is set to reassure the head coach and tell him that he will receive full support and backing from the new ownership.

IMAGO / Sportimage

This comes after the American was pictured at Stamford Bridge, attending Chelsea's clash against Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.

Tuchel fielded questions regarding the new owners after the match but admitted he is not sure if it's within his job requirements to explain the DNA of Chelsea to Boehly and his group.

He said: "I don't even know if it is my job, I'm head coach of the team and have enough to do.

"If he wants my impression I am happy to give it but I'm not too sure this is my job and I'm pretty sure he knows very well what Chelsea is all about."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Reports have stated that Boehly is set to invest heavily in the Chelsea squad and hand 'significant funds' to Tuchel to boost his team next season.

Tuchel has already given his requests over who he wants to draft in this summer, which includes defensive and attacking reinforcements.

Boehly plans to meet Tuchel before he completes the takeover as he looks to learn what the current boss wants from this summer and beyond as he reassures the German.

