Report: Thomas Tuchel to Build Chelsea Attack Around Romelu Lukaku & Kai Havertz

Thomas Tuchel wants to build Chelsea's attack around club record signing Romelu Lukaku and UEFA Champions League winning goalscorer Kai Havertz, according to reports.

The pair cost a combined £168.5 million but have struggled for goals since their arrival.

As per Standard Sport, Tuchel wants to build his attack around the duo.

The Standard writes: "Tuchel now plans to develop the relationship as he bids to get Chelsea’s domestic campaign back on track, as well as plotting a renewed Premier League title challenge next season."

The pair combined well in the Club World Cup, which saw Chelsea lift the trophy in Abu Dhabi.

Havertz has his name in history, scoring Champions League and Club World Cup winning goals for the Blues, whilst Lukaku looks to follow his teammate.

Tuchel has admitted that he is looking for a settled attacking lineup, and this could see him hand more opportunities for the pair to form a formidable strike partnership.

"Everyone is looking for that, a settled line up the front. We have so many players with so many qualities, sometimes it’s hard to pick and judge who is in the best shape and can help the most. Sometimes you interrupt a good run by good meaning but have doubts if you interrupt it, maybe somebody’s good form. It is about connections, we are still looking for connections." Tuchel admitted.

Speaking on Havertz, Tuchel heaped praise upon him but demanded more goals.

"He’s an offensive player and has the ability to score. We want more goals, he wants more goals. In this part of the game he wants to improve. He wants to be more clinical, more precise and improve his shooting technique. There are aspects of the game where there is still space to develop because he is young."

Now the boss appears to be prepared to trust him and Lukaku to lead the line, Chelsea could reap the rewards.

