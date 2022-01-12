Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Thomas Tuchel to Decide Kenedy's Chelsea Future After Flamengo Recall

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is set to meet with the club's board to decide on the future of Kenedy after the Brazilian will be recalled from his loan at Flamengo, according to reports.

Kenedy can operate at left wing-back, a position where Chelsea are short due to the injury to Ben Chilwell.

As per Fabrizio Romalo, Kenedy's loan spell will be cut short as Tuchel will decide his future with the Chelsea board.

imago1007287635h

The Italian journalist wrote: "Kenedy's loan spell at Flamengo will be cancelled. He's coming back to Chelsea with a view of a possible new loan spell. Thomas Tuchel will decide his future soon together with the board."

Chelsea are also set to recall fellow left wing-back Juan Castillo from a move at Birmingham and send the youngster on another loan move.

Read More

The news comes as Chelsea are struggling to recall Emerson Palmieri from a stint at Lyon, with the French club making it difficult for the Italian to return.

imago1007507180h

However, it is believed that Chelsea could reach a compromise to provide financial insentive for Lyon to return the player.

There was much confusion regarding Kenedy's recall as sources in Brazil reported that the Brazilian was wanted by Tuchel and would provide back-up amid Chilwell's absense.

However, further reports from Europe such as that from Romano, state that Kenedy could find himself out on another loan spell as Chelsea were not happy with Kenedy's game time in Brazil.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007611752h
News

Report: Thomas Tuchel to Decide Kenedy's Chelsea Future After Flamengo Recall

48 seconds ago
imago1007287635h
News

Report: Chelsea Recall Kenedy From Flamengo Loan Amid Injury Crisis

8 minutes ago
imago1009024406h
News

Report: Chelsea's Stance on Armando Broja Revealed After Hasenhuttl Comments

11 minutes ago
imago1009054199h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Believe Compromise Can be Reached With Lyon Over Emerson Loan Recall

41 minutes ago
imago1009024406h
Transfer News

Ralph Hasenhuttl Wants Chelsea's Armando Broja to Stay at Southampton

1 hour ago
imago1009024195h
Transfer News

Report: Stoke City Leading Race for Chelsea's Lewis Baker on Free Transfer

1 hour ago
imago1008978557h
Transfer News

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger Rubbishes Transfer Rumours Amid PSG & Real Madrid Interest

2 hours ago
imago1008822162h
Transfer News

Report: Ryan Bertrand 'Not an Option' for Chelsea Despite Rumours

2 hours ago