Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Thomas Tuchel to Look at Armando Broja in Pre-Season Before Making Chelsea Future Decision

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel wants to take a look at Armando Broja when he returns from his Southampton loan before making a decision on his future, according to reports.

The 20-year-old has impressed so far this season on the south coast, scoring five goals in his first half a season in the Premier League.

As per the Athletic, Tuchel is 'liking what he is seeing' from Broja but 'will want to see him again in pre-season' before he makes a decision on his future.

imago1009145872h

This comes after Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed the Saints were in talk with Chelsea over a potential permanent transfer for the Albanian.

“I don’t know if it becomes harder (to sign him)," argued Hasenhuttl. “In the summer it was impossible for us to get him here (on a permanent transfer) because we didn’t have the money.

Read More

"I know that his family is very, very keen that he is with us and they have absolutely confirmed that he should stay longer with us." he said.

imago1009078935h

According to further reports, several clubs have asked Chelsea how much it would cost to sign Broja on a permanent deal this January.

Broja only signed a new long-term contract with the Blues last summer so any interested club won't get a bargain deal for the forward.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the youngster but he is set to stay at the Saints until the end of the season at least and Tuchel could assess his future come pre-season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009078935h
News

Report: Thomas Tuchel to Look at Armando Broja in Pre-Season Before Making Chelsea Future Decision

just now
imago1009213532h
Transfer News

Report: Declan Rice, Aurelien Tchouameni & Jules Kounde on Chelsea Wishlist

30 minutes ago
imago1009179931h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea ' Willing to go Crazy' to Sign Juventus Defender Matthijs De Ligt Amid Barcelona Interest

1 hour ago
imago1009104675h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Malang Sarr Set for Chelsea Stay Amid Roma & Leicester City Interest

1 hour ago
imago1009107381h
News

Chelsea Handed Boost in Ousmane Dembele Race as Barcelona Tell Player to Leave in January

1 hour ago
imago0013113401h
News

Florent Malouda: Chelsea Were Ready to 'do Anything' to Win Champions League in 2012

13 hours ago
imago1009233110h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Makes Premier League Admission & Praises Chelsea Fans

14 hours ago
imago1008392975h
News

Report: Premier League to Assess Postponement Rule Following Thomas Tuchel Comments

14 hours ago