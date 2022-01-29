Skip to main content
Report: Thomas Tuchel 'Unconditionally' Supports Chelsea in Their Transfer Policy

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel 'unconditionally' supports his club's transfer policy, according to reports in Germany.

The west London club are yet to sign anyone in the January transfer window, despite having faced major injury setbacks in the first half of the season, including amongst star wing backs Ben Chilwell and Reece James.

imago1009285611h

German sports newspaper Bild report that Thomas Tuchel 'unconditionally' supports his club in their transfer policy as he feels confident relying on some of the squad's youth talents.

The report also stated that Chelsea director, Marina Granovskaia, is absolutely satisfied with Tuchel being at the club, considering how much he has achieved in his year at Stamford Bridge.

Since joining in January 2021, Tuchel has amassed a huge reputation for himself in England.

Read More

The German tactician lifted the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup in his first year in charge, as well as earning himself a spot in the final of the FA Cup and, more recently, the Carabao Cup.

imago1002914595h

He has also given first team opportunities to several youngsters, including the likes of Jude Soonsup-Bell, Xavi Simons and Harvey Vale.

Considering Chelsea's injury troubles in the last two months, many expected the side to sign a new wide player to bolster their strengths down the left flank.

However, as we near the end of the window, the club are still yet to sign anyone, coming as a surprise to many.

