Report: Thomas Tuchel Urges Chelsea to Resolve Antonio Rudiger's Contract Decision

Thomas Tuchel has told Chelsea to back down in their contract stand-off with Antonio Rudiger in order to resolve his future at the club, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and the club are still yet to find an agreement with Rudiger over an extension.

A new offer was made in the summer to the German but it was rejected and now time is running out for the Blues to keep hold of him.

Sipa USA

Rudiger has become a pivotal part of Thomas Tuchel's defence since his arrival, and is now at risk of losing his fellow countryman amid interest from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

Now, as per the Daily Express, Tuchel is 'urging the club' to strike a deal and finalise a new contract for Rudiger, who is able to speak to clubs and agree a pre-contract in January if nothing is agreed prior to then.

The report claims Chelsea made an offer of £125,000-a-week which was rejected as Rudiger was left 'disappointed' by the offer, despite it being an increase. He is believed to be holding out for around £200,000-a-week.

Sipa USA

Last month, Tuchel was asked about Rudiger's contract situation and future at Stamford Bridge. He remained calm and left it down to the club, defender and other parties involved to sort it all out.

"I hope that they will find the solutions," he said. "It’s not only between coaches and players and what we wish for. At the moment it is between the club, the player and the agent."

He added: "We hope they find solutions and everything I can say, like you said, he has played excellently since a long time and is very consistent on a high level.

"He is very calm, focused. It is not a distraction for him. Everything is in place. Give the things the time they need, sometimes it is longer and sometimes it is fast. It is nothing new. No news from my side."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube